Short Interest in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Decreases By 58.9%

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decline of 58.9% from the November 15th total of 56,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Up 0.6 %
PPT stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,631. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $4.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.75.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile
Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Putnam Premier Income Trust (PPT)
