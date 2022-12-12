Short Interest in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Decreases By 58.9%

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decline of 58.9% from the November 15th total of 56,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

PPT stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,631. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $4.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.75.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 132,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 217.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 148,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 24.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. 28.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

