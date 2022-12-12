Short Interest in Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Increases By 1,667.9%

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600,600 shares, a growth of 1,667.9% from the November 15th total of 316,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,533,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS RBGLY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.42. 792,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.72. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $17.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBGLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,200 ($99.99) to GBX 7,050 ($85.97) in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,500 ($103.65) to GBX 7,500 ($91.45) in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,900 ($108.52) to GBX 8,200 ($99.99) in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7,590.00.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

