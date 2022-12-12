Short Interest in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Expands By 187.5%

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 187.5% from the November 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Royce Global Value Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 360.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 32,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 25,573 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $825,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $704,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000.

NYSE RGT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,359. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.09. Royce Global Value Trust has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $14.29.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 1.36%.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

