Short Interest in Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Increases By 229.2%

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 229.2% from the November 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Ryohin Keikaku Trading Up 3.2 %

RYKKY traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,177. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.55. Ryohin Keikaku has a 1 year low of $7.94 and a 1 year high of $16.29.

Ryohin Keikaku

See Also

