Short Interest in Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Grows By 151.1%

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 153,700 shares, a growth of 151.1% from the November 15th total of 61,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 461,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Silver Tiger Metals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SLVTF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.18. 88,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,203. Silver Tiger Metals has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.20.

About Silver Tiger Metals

Silver Tiger Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver, as well as for copper, zinc, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the El Tigre property that covers an area of 28,414 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

