Short Interest in Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Grows By 151.1%

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 153,700 shares, a growth of 151.1% from the November 15th total of 61,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 461,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Silver Tiger Metals Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SLVTF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.18. 88,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,203. Silver Tiger Metals has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.20.
About Silver Tiger Metals
