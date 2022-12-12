Short Interest in SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) Decreases By 69.1%

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 69.1% from the November 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Stock Performance

SBRKF remained flat at $14.65 during trading on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day moving average is $14.65. SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $15.35.

About SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services for personal and corporate customers in Southern and Western Norway. The company offers its products and services in the areas of savings, loans, advice, insurance, and pensions. It also provides foreign exchange, administrative securities, commercial properties, leasing, accounting, estate agency, payroll/HR, and securities trading services, as well as management and securities management services.

