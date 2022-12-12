Short Interest in SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) Decreases By 69.1%

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 69.1% from the November 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Stock Performance
SBRKF remained flat at $14.65 during trading on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day moving average is $14.65. SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $15.35.
About SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (SBRKF)
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
- Here’s What to Expect for the S&P 500 in 2023
- Can Bilibili be the Chinese Version of YouTube?
- Can Cano Health Recover From the Recent Sell-Off?
Receive News & Ratings for SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.