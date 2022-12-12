Short Interest in SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Drops By 79.5%

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a decrease of 79.5% from the November 15th total of 185,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

SQI Diagnostics Trading Down 2.3 %

SQIDF traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.07. 57,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,836. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average is $0.10. SQI Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.18.

About SQI Diagnostics

SQI Diagnostics Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes rapid diagnostic testing services for healthcare providers, patients, and consumers worldwide. It also offers TOR-dx, a lung test, which enables the surgeon to assess the health of the donor's lung; and a COVID-19 at-home antibody test kit; the RALI-Dx, a COVID-19 severity triage lab test; and RALI-fast, a COVID-19 severity triage POC test.

