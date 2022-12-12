Short Interest in SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Drops By 79.5%

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a decrease of 79.5% from the November 15th total of 185,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
SQI Diagnostics Trading Down 2.3 %
SQIDF traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.07. 57,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,836. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average is $0.10. SQI Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.18.
About SQI Diagnostics
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SQI Diagnostics (SQIDF)
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
- Here’s What to Expect for the S&P 500 in 2023
- Can Bilibili be the Chinese Version of YouTube?
- Can Cano Health Recover From the Recent Sell-Off?
Receive News & Ratings for SQI Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQI Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.