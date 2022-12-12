Short Interest in Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Rises By 161.1%

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 161.1% from the November 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SUHJY traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,273. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a 52-week low of $10.17 and a 52-week high of $13.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average of $11.77.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.4514 per share. This represents a yield of 5.57%. This is a positive change from Sun Hung Kai Properties’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Company Profile

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. The company's land bank comprises 57.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 70.6 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

