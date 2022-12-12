Short Interest in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Decreases By 67.8%

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a decrease of 67.8% from the November 15th total of 105,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 94,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Superior Industries International Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SUP traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $4.20. 706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,013. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.29. Superior Industries International has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $6.06.

SUP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Superior Industries International from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Superior Industries International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 92,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $313,582.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,074,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,851,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 92,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $313,582.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,074,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,851,715.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Kevin Martin Burke sold 17,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $74,088.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,674.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUP. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 11.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 9.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 37.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,024 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 77.7% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. 46.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

