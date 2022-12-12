Short Interest in Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Grows By 159.6%

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, an increase of 159.6% from the November 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 327,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SVNLY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.93. 367,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,542. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.44. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $5.82.
Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 33.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Svenska Handelsbanken AB will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile
Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (SVNLY)
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
- Here’s What to Expect for the S&P 500 in 2023
- Can Bilibili be the Chinese Version of YouTube?
- Can Cano Health Recover From the Recent Sell-Off?
Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.