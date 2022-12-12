Short Interest in Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Grows By 159.6%

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, an increase of 159.6% from the November 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 327,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SVNLY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.93. 367,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,542. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.44. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $5.82.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 33.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Svenska Handelsbanken AB will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 110 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup downgraded Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 101 to SEK 104 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 100 to SEK 101 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.20.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services.

