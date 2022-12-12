Short Interest in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Rises By 276.5%

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 276.5% from the November 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TCW Strategic Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 14.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 138,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 17,498 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 3.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 89,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 53.4% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 60,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 21,050 shares during the last quarter. 29.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.71. 144,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,659. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.84. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $5.89.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Increases Dividend

TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from TCW Strategic Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

