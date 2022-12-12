Short Interest in Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Decreases By 64.0%

Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 64.0% from the November 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Teijin Stock Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS TINLY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.57. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,480. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average is $9.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.44. Teijin has a twelve month low of $8.36 and a twelve month high of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Teijin Company Profile

Teijin Limited engages in the fibers, films and sheets, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It offers aramid fibers and polyethylene materials; carbon fibers, composite materials, and oxidized PAN fibers; polycarbonate sheets and films; high-density polyethylene porous films and materials; and microporous films.

