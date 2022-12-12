Short Interest in Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Decreases By 64.0%

Posted by on Dec 12th, 2022

Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLYGet Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 64.0% from the November 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Teijin Stock Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS TINLY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.57. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,480. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average is $9.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.44. Teijin has a twelve month low of $8.36 and a twelve month high of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Teijin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teijin Limited engages in the fibers, films and sheets, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It offers aramid fibers and polyethylene materials; carbon fibers, composite materials, and oxidized PAN fibers; polycarbonate sheets and films; high-density polyethylene porous films and materials; and microporous films.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teijin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teijin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.