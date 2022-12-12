Short Interest in Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) Declines By 99.8%

Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the November 15th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 583,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Video River Networks Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NIHK remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Monday. 50 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,828. Video River Networks has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.17. The company has a current ratio of 367.50, a quick ratio of 367.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03.

Get Video River Networks alerts:

About Video River Networks

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Video River Networks, Inc, a technology holding company, operates and manages a portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics asset businesses and operations in North America. The company's target portfolio businesses and assets include operations that design, manufacture, install, and sell electric vehicles, power controls, battery and wireless technologies, residential utility meters and remotes, and mission-critical devices.

