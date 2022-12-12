Short Interest in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Decreases By 85.2%

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 85.2% from the November 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 9.9% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 29,259 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 15.1% in the third quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 59,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 7,827 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 64.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 12,616 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 66.3% in the third quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 51,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 20,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 28.8% in the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 73,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE WIA traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $9.03. The company had a trading volume of 72,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,476. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average is $9.68. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $14.38.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

