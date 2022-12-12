Short Interest in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM) Grows By 400.0%

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wintrust Financial
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial stock. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 276,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,752,000.
Wintrust Financial Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ WTFCM opened at $24.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.93. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $23.26 and a 1-year high of $28.20.
About Wintrust Financial
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.
