Siacoin (SC) Price Down 1.3% Over Last Week

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 12th. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a market cap of $135.35 million and $1.80 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17,186.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000524 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.33 or 0.00444144 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00021646 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.66 or 0.00882414 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002111 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00108020 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.50 or 0.00619657 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005830 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00270399 BTC.
About Siacoin
Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,781,692,991 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Siacoin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
