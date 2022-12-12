SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
SMA Solar Technology Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SMTGY remained flat at $7.05 during trading hours on Monday. 12 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,711. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.01. SMA Solar Technology has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $7.21.
SMA Solar Technology Company Profile
