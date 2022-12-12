SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

SMA Solar Technology Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SMTGY remained flat at $7.05 during trading hours on Monday. 12 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,711. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.01. SMA Solar Technology has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $7.21.

SMA Solar Technology Company Profile

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Business Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

