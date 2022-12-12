SMI Advisory Services LLC Buys New Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 539,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,665,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 15.9% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. SMI Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,155,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,146 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,878,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,698 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,647,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,384 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,371,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,801,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,046 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SHY stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,002,668. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.56 and a 12-month high of $85.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.96.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%.

