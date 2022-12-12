SMI Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

SMI Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.3% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,946,000 after buying an additional 13,550 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after purchasing an additional 239,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 134,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $362.10. 22,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,845,947. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.97.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

