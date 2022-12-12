SMI Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

SMI Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.6% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,694,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,527,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after acquiring an additional 29,304,353 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,071,620,000 after acquiring an additional 179,055 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,638,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,420 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $395.61. The stock had a trading volume of 26,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,256,676. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $385.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.31. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

