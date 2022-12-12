Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) PT Lowered to GBX 3,430

Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,440 ($42.20) to GBX 3,430 ($42.08) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

SMFKY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Smurfit Kappa Group from €59.00 ($62.11) to €52.00 ($54.74) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,007.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMFKY traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.91. 14,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,954. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.39. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 52 week low of $26.74 and a 52 week high of $58.59.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

