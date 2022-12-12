Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 137,000 shares, an increase of 3,705.6% from the November 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNMRY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Societe Generale upgraded Snam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Snam from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Snam Stock Up 0.9 %

SNMRY traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.17. 155,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,553. Snam has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $12.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75.

Snam Company Profile

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,700 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

