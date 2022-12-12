Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LUV. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Argus cut Southwest Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.43.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:LUV opened at $38.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $50.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.13 and a 200-day moving average of $37.44.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th.

Insider Activity

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $87,457.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,058.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 132.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 286.6% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 17,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 12,603 shares in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

