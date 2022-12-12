Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Gap Up to $5.86

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.86, but opened at $6.09. Southwestern Energy shares last traded at $6.08, with a volume of 101,553 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

Southwestern Energy Stock Up 4.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 122.25% and a net margin of 8.98%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was up 184.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,740,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,209,872,000 after acquiring an additional 13,696,595 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $919,352,000 after buying an additional 9,410,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,047,000 after buying an additional 9,882,224 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 3,154.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,712,025 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,700,000 after buying an additional 32,676,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 31,014,790 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400,863 shares in the last quarter. 82.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Featured Articles

