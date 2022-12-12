Sparta Capital (CVE:SAY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Shares of Sparta Capital Ltd. (CVE:SAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 42251 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Sparta Capital Stock Down 20.0 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.27 million and a P/E ratio of -8.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03.
Sparta Capital Company Profile
Sparta Capital Ltd. provides specialized energy capturing, converting, optimizing, and related services to the commercial sector. It offers viable options for helping manufacturers reduce waste, save resources, save money, and lower their carbon footprint; upcycles end-of-life electronic components; and sequesters C02 emissions through waste diversion and converts biomass waste into consumables.
