Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, January 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

SDE stock traded up C$0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$14.55. The company had a trading volume of 23,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Spartan Delta has a 1 year low of C$5.21 and a 1 year high of C$16.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.87.

In related news, Director Tamara Macdonald sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.27, for a total transaction of C$171,233.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,136,900. In other Spartan Delta news, Director Tamara Macdonald sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.27, for a total value of C$171,233.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,136,900. Also, Senior Officer Craig Christopher Martin sold 50,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.82, for a total transaction of C$597,300.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 595,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,037,580.72. Insiders sold 117,525 shares of company stock worth $1,303,540 in the last three months.

A number of research firms have commented on SDE. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$17.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.56.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

