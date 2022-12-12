SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO) Trading Down 0.1%

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.06 and last traded at $29.08. 322,264 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 161,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.10.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.03 and a 200 day moving average of $29.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPBO. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 1,669.6% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 985,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,133,000 after acquiring an additional 929,522 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,133,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,490,000 after buying an additional 148,349 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 120.9% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after buying an additional 71,367 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,519,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 293,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,389,000 after buying an additional 54,261 shares during the last quarter.

