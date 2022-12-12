SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) is Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 3,040.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346,097 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $10,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 29,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.97. The company had a trading volume of 80,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,343. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.17. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $28.67 and a 1-year high of $30.49.

