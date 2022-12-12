Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SPR. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $49.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.92.

NYSE:SPR opened at $27.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.55. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 89.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 972,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,312,000 after purchasing an additional 18,956 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,776,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 565.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 12,269 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 139,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,306,000. 83.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

