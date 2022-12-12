Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Director Todd J. Stein Purchases 6,137 Shares

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) Director Todd J. Stein purchased 6,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $48,482.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 165,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,875.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPOK traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.16. The company had a trading volume of 166,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.34. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.34%. Spok’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -127.55%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPOK. StockNews.com raised Spok from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Lake Street Capital set a $15.00 target price on Spok in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Spok from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spok by 8.9% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spok by 2.3% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 71,560 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Spok by 2.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 71,560 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Spok by 8.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Spok by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,988 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

