SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $891,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $269,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 148,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.86.

NYSE:XOM opened at $103.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $427.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $114.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

