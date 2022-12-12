Starfleet Innotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFIO) Short Interest Update

Starfleet Innotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 152.5% from the November 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,034,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Starfleet Innotech Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SFIO traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.01. 1,429,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,127. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02. Starfleet Innotech has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.06.
About Starfleet Innotech
