Status Hits Market Capitalization of $78.22 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Status has a total market cap of $78.22 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can now be purchased for $0.0225 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Status has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00012362 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005882 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036402 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00044800 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005824 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00020883 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00238812 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003731 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02265599 USD and is down -4.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $2,588,536.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

