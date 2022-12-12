Status (SNT) Price Up 2.7% This Week

Status (SNT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. Status has a total market cap of $81.82 million and $3.44 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can now be bought for $0.0236 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Status has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00012240 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005833 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00036030 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00043604 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005787 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00020781 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00240023 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003688 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000107 BTC.

About Status

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02265599 USD and is down -4.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $2,588,536.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.