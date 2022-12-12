Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SWIM. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Latham Group from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Latham Group from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Latham Group from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Latham Group from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Latham Group from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.36.
Latham Group Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of SWIM stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.25. 491,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,436. Latham Group has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $27.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.51. The company has a market capitalization of $380.64 million, a PE ratio of 46.43, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.91.
Institutional Trading of Latham Group
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 80,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Latham Group by 29.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in shares of Latham Group by 38.5% in the third quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Latham Group by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. 32.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Latham Group
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.
