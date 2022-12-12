Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 16,982 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 435,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,982 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. owned about 0.11% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $28,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 193.9% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.18. 5,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,915,153. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.73 and a 52-week high of $83.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.35 and its 200-day moving average is $68.11.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

