Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 24,175 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1,831.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,175 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Schubert & Co grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 419.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MA. Mizuho lowered their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mastercard Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $5.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $354.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,469,094. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $324.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.67. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The company has a market cap of $340.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.