Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 776 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. owned 0.05% of Motorola Solutions worth $18,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 29.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:MSI traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $267.17. The company had a trading volume of 539 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,253. The firm has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $247.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.82. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $275.16.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 533.01% and a net margin of 13.47%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.00.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In related news, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 7,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total transaction of $2,014,508.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,569. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total transaction of $4,103,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,615 shares in the company, valued at $15,214,595.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 7,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total value of $2,014,508.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,423 shares of company stock valued at $33,688,438 over the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

