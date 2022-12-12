Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 8,678 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,678 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.4% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $58,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,667,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 5,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,910,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 30,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,687,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,531,000 after acquiring an additional 12,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,229.8% during the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 5,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $35,452.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,824. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Alphabet to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.77.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $92.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.53 and a 200-day moving average of $106.01. The company has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

