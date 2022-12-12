Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,312 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,220 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 1.4% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $35,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,593,048. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $189.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.71. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 42.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.