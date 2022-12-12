Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 124.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,013 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $9,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

PNC traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $153.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,915. The stock has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.52 and a twelve month high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.78.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

