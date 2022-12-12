Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Buys 84,544 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 213.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,544 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $12,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,882,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6,105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 563,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,461,000 after purchasing an additional 554,520 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.0 %

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.14. The stock had a trading volume of 8,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,439,089. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.68. The company has a market capitalization of $158.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.50.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.