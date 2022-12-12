Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,012 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.1% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $26,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.86.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.37. The company had a trading volume of 95,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,787,811. The firm has a market cap of $429.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $114.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.