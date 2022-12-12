Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 381,747 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 70,716 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $14,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 667.0% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,352.0% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen started coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $28.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,069,082. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $115.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.08.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 44.92%.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.