Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $45.34 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,046 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $45,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IVV opened at $395.63 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $385.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $393.31. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

