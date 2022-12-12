Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 158,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 400.0% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SU traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.89. 44,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,055,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $42.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.53. The company has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.55%.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

