Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 22,727 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 134.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,727 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of 3M by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,590,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,852,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,785 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,996,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,401,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,844 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 18,711.0% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 850,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 7.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after acquiring an additional 758,126 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMM traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $124.87. The stock had a trading volume of 21,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,883,760. The firm has a market cap of $69.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. 3M has a 1 year low of $107.07 and a 1 year high of $181.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.01 and its 200 day moving average is $129.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.57.

In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

