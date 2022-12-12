StockNews.com Downgrades Sasol (NYSE:SSL) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Sasol Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of SSL stock opened at $15.29 on Thursday. Sasol has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $28.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sasol

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSL. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Sasol by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 467,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,356,000 after purchasing an additional 265,627 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Sasol by 124.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Sasol by 50.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 190,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 64,153 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Sasol by 313.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 59,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sasol by 549.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 57,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through six segments: Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia. It offers acetate, acrylate monomer, ammonia, carbon, chlor alkali, explosive, fertilizer, glycol ether, hydrocarbon blend, inorganic, ketone, mining, polymer, and wax chemicals, as well as lacquer thinners, light alcohols, and phenolics or cresylic acids.

Further Reading

