StockNews.com Lowers Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $565.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $537.43.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $528.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $518.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $488.97. The company has a market cap of $81.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.62. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $364.62 and a 12-month high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,366,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,756,624,000 after acquiring an additional 122,593 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,131,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,705,682,000 after acquiring an additional 100,116 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,873,788,000 after acquiring an additional 30,408 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,140,714,000 after acquiring an additional 339,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,325,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,506,692,000 after buying an additional 596,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.