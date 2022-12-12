StockNews.com Upgrades Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SAIC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Science Applications International from $99.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Science Applications International from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Science Applications International from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Science Applications International from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.90.

Science Applications International Price Performance

Science Applications International stock opened at $110.50 on Thursday. Science Applications International has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $117.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.74.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 30.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 12.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 70.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 34.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 8,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 27.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Read More

